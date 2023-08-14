The Leopards Cross Country team made an appearance at the North Georgia Two Mile Stage Race hosted by East Jackson High School on Saturday, where Head Coach Connor Nugent said he wanted the team to be able to ease into the season while also creating a frame of reference to work from in the future.

Runners sat and stood under canopies, some huffing for breath after their first race, others awaiting their moment at the start line. Muddied running shoes stomped the ground as competitors from various schools ran the two mile course in the dense fog of the morning. Parents, families, and supporters leaned over the yellow tape that prevented them from entering the course and obstructing the path of the athletes, waiting to see their loved ones to cheer them on to the finish line.

