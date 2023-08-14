The Leopards Cross Country team made an appearance at the North Georgia Two Mile Stage Race hosted by East Jackson High School on Saturday, where Head Coach Connor Nugent said he wanted the team to be able to ease into the season while also creating a frame of reference to work from in the future.
Runners sat and stood under canopies, some huffing for breath after their first race, others awaiting their moment at the start line. Muddied running shoes stomped the ground as competitors from various schools ran the two mile course in the dense fog of the morning. Parents, families, and supporters leaned over the yellow tape that prevented them from entering the course and obstructing the path of the athletes, waiting to see their loved ones to cheer them on to the finish line.
The varsity races began at 8 o’clock sharp after the attempts by the Junior Varsity teams on the course. Six Leopards ran the first stage of the race, many of them returning for another season on the team. On the boys’ team, Andrew Pope finished 35th with a time of 12 minutes and 30 seconds, followed by Luke Lindemen in 41st place with 12 minutes and 47 seconds, and Jakub Cote in 44th place with 14 minutes and 31 seconds.
For the girls’ team in the first stage, Senior Camdyn Poole led the Leopard pack in 27th place with a time of 14 minutes and 48 seconds. Maggie Irvin trailed close behind in 28th place with 15 minutes and two seconds. Freshman Bailey Baker also made her high school debut on the team at 33rd place with a time of 15 minutes and 28 seconds.
In the second stage, three Leopards took to the starting line and waited for the signal to begin their pace. Malachi Edwards and Zion Rathbun also made their high school career debuts on the team during the race on Saturday. Edwards led in 38th place with a time of 14 minutes and 18 seconds. Rathbun was close behind in 40th place with a time of 16 minutes and 38 seconds.
Melany Camarena represented the Lady Leopards on the course for the second stage. Camerena placed 33rd in the race with a time of 18 minutes and four seconds.
After the races, Head Coach Connor Nugent said he was pleased with how the team performed and was excited to see what they could accomplish during the season.
“All we wanted them to do was run as hard as they could within reason,” Coach Nugent explained. “We chose this meet because it’s only two miles. It helps our runners ease their way into the season, and we are going to work from there. This race was really just a point of reference as well as a learning experience that will help the whole team. Overall, I think they delivered and ran very well.”
The Leopard Cross Country team will be participating in North Georgia Championships on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Lamar Murphy Park. The first race of the day is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.