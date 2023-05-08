During the Georgia High School Association 2A Sectional A track meet at East Jackson Comprehensive High School on Saturday, 13 Leopard athletes placed as qualifiers for the State competition at McEachern High School on May 11, May 12, and May 13. They include Shelby Speed, Alexus Humpries, Makayla Long, Gracie Moore, Camdyn Poole, Maggie Irvin, Pepper Davis, Troy Loggins, Mitchell Bowman, Chase Stephens, Zack Dickey, Shane Roberts, and Lane Morris.

Shelby Speed won first place in both the shot put and discus throw competitions. In shot put, Speed earned a mark of 40-08.00. Speed earned a mark of 142-06.00 in the discus throw, which was a personal best for the athlete. Not only has Speed qualified for State, but she is also in the Georgia Top 10 for both events.

