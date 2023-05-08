During the Georgia High School Association 2A Sectional A track meet at East Jackson Comprehensive High School on Saturday, 13 Leopard athletes placed as qualifiers for the State competition at McEachern High School on May 11, May 12, and May 13. They include Shelby Speed, Alexus Humpries, Makayla Long, Gracie Moore, Camdyn Poole, Maggie Irvin, Pepper Davis, Troy Loggins, Mitchell Bowman, Chase Stephens, Zack Dickey, Shane Roberts, and Lane Morris.
Shelby Speed won first place in both the shot put and discus throw competitions. In shot put, Speed earned a mark of 40-08.00. Speed earned a mark of 142-06.00 in the discus throw, which was a personal best for the athlete. Not only has Speed qualified for State, but she is also in the Georgia Top 10 for both events.
Alexus Humphries competed in the discus throw as well, placing fifth and earning a mark of 102-05.00. Humphries and Speed will be representing Banks County at McEachern for the throwing events.
The boys 4x800 team also placed first in their event with a time of eight minutes and 28 seconds, seven seconds ahead of their competitor in second place. The team includes athletes Pepper Davis, Troy Loggins, Mitchell Bowman, and Chase Stephens.
The girls 4x800 team will also be representing Banks County at McEachern. The team placed fifth in their event with a time of 11 minutes and 26 seconds. The athletes include Makayla Long, Gracie Moore, Camdyn Poole, and Maggie Irvin.
The boys 4x400 narrowly qualified for State after earning eighth place with a time of three minutes and 34 seconds. The athletes on the team include Zack Dickey, Shane Roberts, Lane Morris, and Troy Loggins.
Troy Loggins will be representing Banks County in four events: the 4x800 race, the 4x400 race, the 1600 meter run, and the 800 meter run. In the 1600 meter run, Loggins placed second with a time of four minutes and 37 seconds. In the 800 meter run, Loggins placed fifth with a time of two minutes and three seconds.
Pepper Davis and Chase Stephens will also be competing in individual events at the State level. Davis earned second place in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10 minutes and 10 seconds. Stephens placed fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of two minutes and one second. Both will join Loggins in representing Banks County in both individual and team events.
The GHSA State competition will be held at McEachern High School. The events will run from Thursday, May 11 to Saturday, May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.