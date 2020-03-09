Even though the Banks County track and field teams didn't come away with the big trophies during the March 7th Jerry Arnold Challenge at Mill Creek, head coach Will Foster said the meet went "really well" for both teams.
"We saw a lot of athletes get personal-bests in events, which is one of the reasons we go to these big meets," Foster said. "It is always good to go to a big meet with really good teams to give yourself some perspective on what kind of performances are out there, because that is some of the things we can expect at the sectional and state meets."
The boys' team finished 15th out of 26 teams, scoring 10 team points. The girls finished in a tie for 22nd, scoring one point.
Sean Hall led all Banks County athletes with a third-place showing in the pole vault. Hall topped 13 feet.
"He was able to clear 13 (feet) comfortably and finish in third," Foster said. "This, hopefully, will serve as a springboard for Sean as we try to prepare for a run at an individual state championship in the vault."
Griffin Stephens paced the distance runners, making the podium twice by finishing sixth in the 3,200 and eighth in 1,600. Buck Ledford added a ninth-place showing in the 800-meter run.
"As a whole, the distance group had a very good day," Foster said. "We saw PRs in every event from the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. It was good for the athletes to be able to test their fitness and see the fruits of some of the work they have been doing in the offseason and early season. I think they are excited about future competitions, now that they know what they are capable of doing."
Alexus Humphries paced the girls' team, plus the throwers, with an eighth-place finish in the discus. Humphries threw for 96-1.
Foster called Humphries' throw an "impressive accomplishment" this early in her high school career. Jackson Ramey finished 10th in the boys' discus.
"Our other throwers had good days and will use this as a building block to prepare themselves to face more (Class) AA competition later in the year," Foster said.
The girls' second and final top-10 finish came in the 4x800 meter relay.
"Our sprinting and jumping groups had, perhaps, the toughest competition of anyone on Saturday," Foster said. "The meet was deep with sprinting talent and it gave our kids a great chance to really test their skills. While we didn't come away with any podiums finishes, I think the experience alone will help focus our training and motivate us to keep our eyes on the meets that matter in April and May."
