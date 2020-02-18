The Banks County High School track teams opened the season Feb. 15 at Mill Creek.
"It went good for the first meet," head coach Will Foster said.
Banks County was able to get winners in several events: Sean Hall (pole vault), 11-6; Griffin Stephens (1,600-meter run), 4:37; Jackson Ramey (discus), 138-3; and Shelby Speed (discus), 96-8.
The teams had other high placers and set personal-records, which Foster said is a "good sign" to be this early in the season.
"It was a good meet to get a lot of the kids adjusted or re-adjusted to racing and competing again," Foster said. "It allowed the newer athletes to see how a meet operates. Now, we have a better idea of what we need to work on and areas where we have strengths and need to work on capitalizing on those strengths."
