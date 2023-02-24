DAVIS

Photo: Pepper Davis runs in the final race of the day at the Franklin County Season Opener.

 Photo by Hannah Caudell

The Banks County Leopard Track and Field team competed in the Franklin County Season Opener on Saturday against Franklin County, Madison County, and Jefferson. During the meet, many Leopards placed in the top 10 in their event, including Shelby Speed, who earned first place in both the girls discus and shot put, and Troy Loggins, who earned first place in both the boys 800 meter run and 1600 meter run.

While it was a chilly day, the sun beat down on the competitors, who set up tents in the Franklin County football bleachers to shield themselves while waiting for the events to begin. Other students opted to sit on the field and talk amongst themselves, or acquaint themselves with their opponents. All the while, the competition was active all around them as runners set their feet in the starting blocks on the track, and throwers steeled themselves in the throwing cage.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.