The Banks County Leopard Track and Field team competed in the Franklin County Season Opener on Saturday against Franklin County, Madison County, and Jefferson. During the meet, many Leopards placed in the top 10 in their event, including Shelby Speed, who earned first place in both the girls discus and shot put, and Troy Loggins, who earned first place in both the boys 800 meter run and 1600 meter run.
While it was a chilly day, the sun beat down on the competitors, who set up tents in the Franklin County football bleachers to shield themselves while waiting for the events to begin. Other students opted to sit on the field and talk amongst themselves, or acquaint themselves with their opponents. All the while, the competition was active all around them as runners set their feet in the starting blocks on the track, and throwers steeled themselves in the throwing cage.
Amongst the Banks County Competitors, Shelby Speed and Troy Loggins won first place in two events. Speed took first place in the girls discus event, scoring a mark of 125-03.00. She also won first place in the girls shot put event with a mark of 39-07.00. Loggins dashed into first place in the 800 meter run with a time of two minutes and seven seconds. In the 1600 meter dash, Loggins also emerged victorious with a final time of four minutes and 41 seconds.
These students also placed in the top 10 of their events during the meet:
●Lane Morris placed 9th in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 12.12 seconds
●Chase Stephens placed 2nd in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 54.33 seconds
●Lane Morris placed 3rd in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 54.86 seconds
●Shane Roberts placed 8th in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 55.95 seconds
●Pepper Davis placed 2nd in the boys 800 meter dash with a time of two minutes and eight seconds
●Mitchell Bowman placed 10th in the boys 800 meter dash with a time of two minutes and 38 seconds
●Pepper Davis placed 2nd in the boys 3200 meter dash with a time of 10 minutes and 31 seconds
●Aaron Scott placed 2nd in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.87 seconds
●Aaron Scott placed 4th in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.09 seconds
●Ethan Boswell placed 5th in the boys high jump with a mark of 5-02.00
●Eli Ward placed 8th in the boys shot put event with a mark of 37-07.00
●Ashton Camp placed 10th in the boys shot put event with a mark of 36-08.00
●Gracie Moore placed 5th in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of one minute and 12 seconds
●Makayla Long placed 9th in the girls 800 meter dash with a time of three minutes and 10 seconds
●Makayla Long placed 4th in the girls 1600 meter dash with a time of six minutes and 40 seconds
●Marelin Olvera placed 2nd in the girls long jump with a mark of 8-05.50
●Alexus Humphries placed 3rd in the girls discus with a mark of 98-07.00
●Alexus Humphries placed 6th in the girls shot put with a mark of 29-01.00
On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Leopard Track and Field team will be traveling to Bogart to compete in the North Oconee FAT All-Comers Meet.
