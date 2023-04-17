On Monday, the Banks County Leopard Track and Field team traveled to Apalachee High School in Winder to compete against six other schools across the area in the Apalachee Back From the Break Meet. During their events, Troy Loggins, Pepper Davis, and the boys 4x400 team won first place, with many of their peers also earning top spots in competition.
Loggins was the first to cross the finish line during the boys 1600 meter run with a time of four minutes and 39 seconds. He also improved his time from his last run in Commerce by three seconds.
Davis also showcased his endurance during his event as he ran a fast-paced boys 3200 meter run with a final time of 10 minutes and seven seconds. He won by over a minute.
The boys 4x400 team, which includes Zack Dickey, Shane Roberts, Lane Morris, and Troy Loggins, won their event as well against four other teams with a final time of three minutes and 43 seconds.
The girls competitions also saw many Lady Leopard competitors make it into the top five of their events.
Madison Adams won third place in the 400 meter dash with a final time of one minute and six seconds.
Camdyn Poole made the top three in both the 800 meter and 1600 meter runs with third place in each. During the 800 meter run, Poole ran a time of two minutes and 43 seconds, improving her time from the Commerce meet by five seconds. During the 1600 meter run, she had a final time of six minutes and 11 seconds.
The girls 4x100 team came in third during their event with four other competing teams. The team includes Madison Adams, Cheyanne Mapp, Allison Murphy, and Bethany Moon.
Mapp also earned fifth place in the girls long jump with a mark of 14-08.50. She improved her mark from the Commerce meet, which was 14-01.50.
Shelby Speed and Alexus Humphries made it in the top five of the discus throw, taking third and fifth place, respectively. Speed received a mark of 125-08.00, and Humphries received a mark of 94-05.00.
Speed also made the top three during the shot put throw with a mark of 37-07.50.
Other Banks County Leopard competitors and their times and marks are as follows:
BOYS
●Aaron Scott placed 5th in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.34 seconds
●Zack Dickey placed 15th in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.81 seconds
●Lane Morris placed 16th in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.82 seconds
●Andrew Shockely placed 18th in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.85 seconds
●Shane Roberts placed 20th in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.94 seconds
●Davian Knox placed 24th in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 12.27 seconds
●Jordon Herron placed 11th in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 25.23 seconds
●Brody Sutherland placed 17th in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 26.66 seconds
●Shane Roberts placed 3rd in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 53.37 seconds
●Zack Dickey placed 5th in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 55.43 seconds
●Lane Morris placed 8th in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 56.10 seconds
●Brody Sutherland placed 14th in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.23
●Troy Loggins placed 2nd in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:02.64
●Chase Stephens placed 3rd in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:04.06
●Mitchell Bowman placed 8th in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:16.23
●Andrew Pope placed 10th in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:17.29
●Henry Hughes placed 16th in the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 6:08.93
●Daniel Rowley placed 17th in the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 6:48.36
●Banks County 4x100 meter relay team, which includes Shane Roberts, Aaron Scott, Lane Morris, and Andrew Shockley, placed 3rd with a time of 45.48 seconds
●Andrew Shockley placed 2nd in the boys long jump with a mark of 19-06.00
●Aaron Scott placed 3rd in the boys long jump with a mark of 19-02.00
●Jordon Herron placed 18th in the boys long jump with a mark of 14-10.00
●Zack Dickey placed 8th in the boys triple jump with a mark of 38-05.00
●Ashton Camp placed 8th in the boys discus throw with a mark of 106-03.00
●Wyatt Jenkins placed 14th in the boys discus throw with a mark of 90-05.00
●Eli Ward placed 16th in the boys discus throw with a mark of 88-08.00
●Aubrey Allen placed 17th in the boys discus throw with a mark of 86-01.00
●Jacob Mobley placed 8th in the boys shot put throw with a mark of 38-04.50
●Ashton Camp placed 12th in the boys shot put throw with a mark of 37-04.00
●Aubrey Allen placed 14th in the boys shot put throw with a mark of 36-00.00
●Eli Ward placed 17th in the boys shot put throw with a mark of 34-09.25
GIRLS
●Cheyanne Mapp placed 9th in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.89 seconds
●Bethany Moon placed 17th in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 14.50 seconds
●Allison Murphy placed 19th in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 14.60 seconds
●Valentina Torres placed 21st in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 14.83 seconds
●Valentina Torres placed 10th in the girls 200 meter dash with a time of 31.00 seconds
●Makayla Long placed 7th in the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 6:41.64
●Maggie Irvin placed 9th in the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 6:47.29
●Maggie Irvin placed 8th in the girls high jump with a mark of 4-06.00
●Lauren Speed placed 10th in the girls discus throw with a mark of 70-00.00
●Tatiana Bailey placed 14th in the girls discus throw with a mark of 65-11.00
●Lauren Speed placed 13th in the girls shot put throw with a mark of 23-02.00
●Tatiana Bailey placed 21st in the girls shot put throw with a mark of 17-00.50
This week, the Leopards will be competing in their final competition of their regular season at the Stephens County Senior Night meet on Monday, April 17th. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.