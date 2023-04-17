On Monday, the Banks County Leopard Track and Field team traveled to Apalachee High School in Winder to compete against six other schools across the area in the Apalachee Back From the Break Meet. During their events, Troy Loggins, Pepper Davis, and the boys 4x400 team won first place, with many of their peers also earning top spots in competition.

Loggins was the first to cross the finish line during the boys 1600 meter run with a time of four minutes and 39 seconds. He also improved his time from his last run in Commerce by three seconds.

