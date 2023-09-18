The Lady Leopards were dealt their first region loss this week in a rematch with the East Jackson Lady Eagles with set scores of 25-11, 25-22. However, the Lady Leopards came back to the court to win their rematch against the Franklin County Lady Lions with set scores of 25-20, 25-20.
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Lady Leopards will travel to Blairsville to face off against their second region opponent, the Union County Lady Panthers, along with the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Lady Eagles for another rematch.
On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Lady Leopards will face off against another region opponent at home, the Fellowship Christian Academy Lady Paladins. They will also play against the Prince Avenue Christian Lady Wolverines.
The Lady Leopards faced off against the East Jackson Lady Eagles first on their home courts. Senior Addison Hoard and junior Shae Britt led the leap of Leopards during their push for another region win. Hoard racked up three kills and 12 attacks, while Britt played hard on both defense and offense with three kills, three aces, nine service aces, and eight digs.
Senior Lola Pruitt also led with kills with three total, and Senior Bacey Ausburn and Bryanna Hernandez took to the net to block the Lady Eagles’ efforts. Emmie Chitwood was also credited with seven receives during the game.
The Lady Leopards were down 14 points at the end of the first set, but they were determined to bring it back for a chance at a third tie-breaker set. Their efforts brought them close, but it wasn’t enough to secure another win against the Eagles. The Lady Leopards now have a 1-1 region record, and currently stand in third place in the Region 8AA tournament.
Despite their region loss, the Lady Leopards returned to the court for another showdown moments later against the Franklin County Lady Lions. The Lady Lions’ determination to win showed, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Lady Leopards’ game, and the team took both sets to end the night with a win.
Pruitt and Hoard were powerhouses on the court during the game. Pruitt gained 20 attacks, one block solo, and six digs during the match, while Hoard was credited with five kills, eight service aces, and seven receives. Ausburn and Chitwood were also instrumental for the win, with Ausburn gaining eight service aces and 37 ball handling assists, and Chitwood earning four aces and eight service aces.
The Lady Leopards now have a 19-5 record overall.
