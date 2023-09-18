The Lady Leopards were dealt their first region loss this week in a rematch with the East Jackson Lady Eagles with set scores of 25-11, 25-22. However, the Lady Leopards came back to the court to win their rematch against the Franklin County Lady Lions with set scores of 25-20, 25-20.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Lady Leopards will travel to Blairsville to face off against their second region opponent, the Union County Lady Panthers, along with the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Lady Eagles for another rematch.

