The Lady Leopards seem unstoppable with four new wins last week, including one region win against the East Jackson Lady Eagles.
Next week, the Lady Leopards will again be facing off against the East Jackson Lady Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 14, followed by the Franklin County Lady Lions. They will be playing at East Jackson High School beginning at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday of last week, the Lady Leopards went against the Lumpkin County Lady Indians and the Rabun County Lady Wildcats. The Leopards won their rematch game against Lumpkin with 25-10, 25-18. They also won their rematch against the Rabun with scores of 25-17, 25-10.
Addison Hoard and Lola Pruitt led the team during the Lumpkin County game. Hoard racked up five kills, 13 attacks, eight digs, and six receives. Pruitt also gained five kills during the game, as well as 13 attacks and six receives.
Every member on the team was responsible for evening the score against the Lady Indians, who beat the Lady Leopards earlier in the season. With their efforts, the Lady Leopards were able to add another win to their record.
Their match against the Lady Wildcats resulted in an interesting cat fight for the teams, but the Lady Leopards came out on top once again.
Setters Bacey Ausburn and Shae Britt were instrumental to the team’s success. Ausburn racked up four aces, 18 service aces, and 20 ball handling assists in an effort to lead the team to victory. Britt gained a total of six kills, 10 attacks, one block assist, and six digs, reminding the competition that she is a force to be reckoned with.
On Thursday, the Lady Leopards faced off against the East Jackson Lady Eagles for their first region match of the season, followed by two sets with the Fannin County Lady Rebels. The Lady Leopards won both games with 25-17, 25-21 against the Lady Eagles and 25-20, 25-20 against the Lady Rebels.
The Lady Leopards and the Lady Eagles were claw-to-talon the entire game, with each team pushing to advance against the other. Both were battling for an advantage in the Region 8AA championship in the hopes of advancing to State, and neither team was going to give in easily.
However, in the final minutes the Lady Leopards pushed through to avoid a third set tiebreaker, winning with a four-point lead in the second set. They now have a region record of 1-0.
Pruitt led the team once again along with Hoard to victory. Pruitt was credited with five kills, four aces, 13 service aces, one block assist, and eight receives, making her an all-around player for the evening. Hoard also gained five kills, 17 attacks, and seven digs for the team.
To conclude the exciting week, the Lady Leopards stood across from the Fannin County Lady Rebels. The Rebels’ skills were formidable, but the Lady Leopards steeled themselves for another challenging round.
The Lady Leopards pushed through the first set with a five-point lead, and the second set proved to be the same result. When the team won the final point of the game, excitement erupted on the court as the entire team jumped, shouted, high-fived, and hugged before meeting the Lady Rebels in the middle of the court.
Hoard was once again a leader for the team with seven kills, 17 attacks, one block assist, and 10 digs. Lola Pruitt led alongside with 17 attacks, five aces, and 18 service aces.
