The Lady Leopards seem unstoppable with four new wins last week, including one region win against the East Jackson Lady Eagles.

Next week, the Lady Leopards will again be facing off against the East Jackson Lady Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 14, followed by the Franklin County Lady Lions. They will be playing at East Jackson High School beginning at 5 p.m.

