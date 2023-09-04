The Lady Leopards dominated on the court this past week with four wins against their opponents.
This week, the Lady Leopards will be facing off against the Lumpkin County Lady Indians and the Rabun County Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Rabun County High School starting at 5 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Lady Leopards will be at home where they will be facing off against the East Jackson Lady Eagles, their first competitor in the Region 8AA tournament, and the Fannin County Lady Rebels. The Lady Leopards will also be celebrating the Special Olympics during the night’s events.
The Lady Leopards won against the Lakeview Academy Lady Lions on Tuesday of last week with set scores of 25-19, 25-20, followed by their victory against the Stephens County Lady Indians with set scores of 25-18, 25-19.
On Thursday, the Lady Leopards played a riveting game against the East Hall Lady Vikings with set scores of 25-4, 25-20. The teams’ efforts would also earn them another win for their record against the West Hall Lady Spartans with set scores of 25-9, 25-10.
The Lady Leopards now hold a 14-4 record for the season.
During Tuesday night’s games, Addison Hoard stood out as a leader on the team with a total of 10 kills, 30 attacks, nine aces, 26 service aces, and 11 digs for the entire evening.
Lola Pruitt was an instrumental player on the court for both games, playing well on both defense and offense with nine kills and 20 receives.
Bacey Ausburn, Lillee Parson, and Shae Britt also contributed heavily to the efforts against the Lady Indians. Ausburn was credited with the most assists during the game with seven successful attempts, while Parson performed seven digs to keep the ball in play. Britt had the most aces of the game with four total.
The Lady Leopards boasted plenty of highlights during the East Hall and West Hall games, as well.
Against East Hall, many of the Lady Leopards were allowed to shine on the court.
Emmie Chitwood had an impressive track record for the night with digs, aces, and kills, especially a cross-court kill against the East Hall Lady Vikings.
Pruitt and Britt were leaders in kills and aces for the night, a testament to their offensive prowess. Ausburn, Bryanna Hernandez, and Savannah Griffith were also essential on the court with aces and kills between them.
Hoard and Parson made impressive digs during the evening, saving the ball for another play when it looked like it would be lost.
