If there's one thing that's true about Area 6-AA in wrestling, it's that the area is arguably the toughest in all of Class AA.
Area 6-AA also happens to be the area which the Banks County program has to navigate this Saturday (Jan. 11) in Monticello if it wants to make it to Macon and the state duals.
The Leopards' quest for a return to the state duals runs through the tough area of Social Circle, Elbert County, Oglethorpe County, Monticello, Putnam County, Rabun County and Union County.
Social Circle is currently a five-time defending state champion in Class AA duals, as well as the traditional state tournament. Banks County won the state duals in 2013 when it competed in Class AAA.
Last year, the Leopards missed out on state by one match to Elbert County. Since the move into Class AA in 2016-17, Elbert County has been the team standing between Banks County and a berth at state. Banks County hasn't qualified for the state duals since 2015.
Banks County's lineup will include Jacob Voyles (106 pounds); Alan Boyer (113); Angel Cruz (120); Kobe Westmoreland (126); Evan Clark (132); Parker Hobson (138); Kellon Walley (145); Gabe Dodd (160); Josh Stapleton (195); Erwin Durmic (220); and Eli Ward (285).
The Leopards got tune-up work during last Saturday's (Jan. 4) Doug Eberhardt Memorial Duals at Oglethorpe County. Banks County finished third out of six teams.
Banks County defeated Winder-Barrow in the third-place match, 60-18. The Leopards grabbed six pins in the win. In pool play, the Leopards defeated Jeff Davis, 54-30, with five pins.
