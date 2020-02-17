If there was any disappointment from not making it to the state duals in January, the Banks County High School wrestling team put it aside for the traditional part of the season, and made a lot of noise in Macon last weekend.
The Leopards sent eight wrestlers to Macon to compete for the Class AA title. By Saturday night, the Leopards finished the season as the fourth-best team in Class AA out of 38 teams at the GHSA State Championships traditional tournament.
Banks County scored 94 team points over three days. Only Class AA champion Chattooga, area-foe Oglethorpe County and Dade County finished ahead for the Leopards.
The Leopards were led by Evan Clark (132) and Kellon Walley (145). Both wrestlers finished second in their weight classes.
Clark and Walley both went 3-1 in Macon.
Clark received a bye in round one, then took out Jarett Young with a 5-0 decision in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Clark dispatched Markevious Mincey with a pin. For the 132-pound championship, Cayden Cooper caught Clark in a pin.
Walley defeated Ford Jones via pinfall in the first round. In the quarterfinals, he got a 5-4 decision over Levi Banks. His semifinal match wasn't nearly as close, getting a 10-4 win over Dawson Heath. In the finals, Mason Sterner defeated Walley via a 5-1 decision.
Gabe Dodd (152) and Josh Stapleton (195) finished fifth in their weight classes. Dodd went 4-2, defeating Jake Roberts in the fifth-place match. Stapleton went 3-2, defeating Diablo Godfrey to finish fifth.
Jacob Voyles (106), Parker Hobson (138) and Erwin Durmic (220) all finished sixth. Voyles and Durmic went 3-3 in Macon. Hobson finished 2-3.
Angel Cruz (113) made it to Macon and went 2-2. He did not place.
"We knew that we would have to wrestle almost perfect to win it, but we believed it was possible," head coach Kasey Hanley said. "I still think we were capable of so much more than what we accomplished. But, in the end, that's why you have to set your goals high. If your goal is to just place at state and you fall short, you go home without a medal at all."
Seven wrestlers took home medals to go along with the team trophy.
"Life is all about learning experiences," he said. "I believe if we could go back and wrestle some of those matches, it would be different. I know we would have coached some of those matches differently.
"We have a great group of kids. We are going to miss this group of seniors. Not a single time coaching these seniors this year have we doubted their heart. They never gave up in any match. That is really what this is all about. This group of boys has learned that lesson of not giving up. I expect them to have a very successful future."
