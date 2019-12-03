The Banks County High School wrestling team continued to build its early-season momentum.
The Leopards, behind undefeated performances in several weight classes, went undefeated in the Franklin County duals to pick up another win in the 2019-20 season.
The Leopards defeated Winder-Barrow, Franklin County, Oglethorpe County, Cherokee Bluff and Crescent High School (South Carolina).
Jacob Voyles (106 pounds), Raymond Bentley (106), Angel Cruz (120), Evan Clark (132), Parker Hobson (138), Gabe Dodd (160), Erwin Durmic (220) and Marcus Fitten (285) went undefeated throughout the duals.
The Leopards breezed past Franklin County (54-15), Winder-Barrow (66-18) and Cherokee Bluff (60-18) in the win. But the team won close matches with Crescent (42-40) and Region 8-AA foe Oglethorpe County (42-39).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.