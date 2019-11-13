A new season has arrived and with that means new sports seasons are ready to begin.
In Banks County, one of those seasons getting underway is wrestling.
"We've got a really good group of juniors and seniors," head coach Kasey Hanley said. "I'm expecting several of those kids to be high medalists at state. For the individual tournament at state, I think we're sitting in a pretty good position."
The team is currently without a couple of wrestlers. And for the duals competitions, Hanley will look to fill those spots to compete.
The Leopards return big hitters, however, with Parker Hobson (two-time state qualifier), Josh Stapleton, Evan Clark (returning area champion and sectional champion), Kobe Westmoreland, John Coggins, Gabe Dodd and Trent Edmondson.
Hanley believes Westmoreland can have a "breakout year" this upcoming season.
"He had a good year last year toward the end of the season," Hanley said. "I think he's poised to have a real breakout season."
Coggins is one of the hardest workers on the Leopards' squad, Hanley said.
"I wouldn't be shocked to see John Coggins have a great season," Hanley said.
The addition, though, of some young wrestlers, like Kellon Walley, could help add wins to the lineup.
In the area, Hanley said Social Circle and Elbert County will still be two of the teams to beat. But it's another team that is catching his attention.
"Oglethorpe (County) is probably the scariest team," Hanley said. "Everybody knows what Elbert has coming back. I personally think Elbert is the front runner in Class AA right now. Oglethorpe is nipping at their heels."
