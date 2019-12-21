If the Banks County High School wrestling team wanted a win for Christmas, then it got what it asked for during Saturday's (Dec. 21) D. Marlow duals.
The Leopards went a perfect 4-0 to win the duals at Banks County. Banks County had eight wrestlers go undefeated.
The Leopard wrestlers who went undefeated during the duals and take first in their weight class were Jacob Voyles (106 pounds); Angel Cruz (120); Kobe Westmoreland (126); Parker Hobson (138); Kellon Walley (145); Gabe Dodd (160); Josh Stapleton (195); and Erwin Durmic (220).
Three wrestlers placed second.
"They wrestled very, very good," head coach Kasey Hanley said after the win. "I think the biggest thing right now is for the guys to not get content. They need to be working on the small things, being more aggressive, really start being more physical."
Hanley added he wants his team to get healthy from injury and illness over Christmas break.
"Hopefully days like today will be confidence builders," he said. "I think they need that. We had a guy that was going to be wrestling at a JV tournament today step up and place second, dang near won it. I was proud of the guys."
In the first dual of the day, the Leopards defeated Rabun County 66-12. In dual No. 2, Banks County defeated Dacula 60-24. The third win came over Habersham Central 60-16. The final win came vs. Stephens County, 66-9.
Banks County had to forfeit two weight classes throughout the event. But Hanley and his coaches are going to keep looking for people to come in and fill those.
"Just because we haven't found one to this point doesn't mean we're not going to," Hanley said. " ... We're just going to continue to try and get better."
