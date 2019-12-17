Even though the Banks County wrestling team hasn't been at full strength during the early part of the season, the team is still performing well.
Going into Tuesday's tri-match at East Jackson Dec. 17 (results weren't known before press time), the Leopards have amassed 13 team wins. The latest came last Friday (Dec. 13).
Banks County split its tri-match with North Oconee and Monroe Area. Banks County defeated Monroe Area 57-18 but lost to host school North Oconee.
"North Oconee is tough," head coach Kasey Hanley said. "If we had all of our starters, it could’ve been closer ... as it was, we were giving up two forfeits. When you give up two forfeits, that’s a 24-point swing, basically."
Hanley called North Oconee a "ridiculously intense" team.
"I hope the one thing the guys saw the other night was the intensity level," Hanley said. " ... That’s where Banks County normally is, and that’s where we need to be if we’re going to keep competing."
On one winning note, Parker Hobson (138 pounds) continued a strong start to the season.
"He’s not hesitant this year," Hanley said. "We know what he’s capable of. He’s really showing that this year. The aggression has been key for him."
The Leopards return home this Saturday (Dec. 21) to host the D. Marlow tournament. Opponents will include Seneca, Habersham Central, Dacula, Stephens and Rabun counties.
Banks County defeated Habersham Central 46-30 last Thursday (Dec. 12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.