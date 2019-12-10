Banks County didn't have every weight class filled during its weekend (Dec. 6-7) excursion to Young Harris.
But those Leopards who were on the mat tried to make the most of every match and opportunity. And with only eight weight classes represented, the Leopards finished in the top half of the competition.
Led by Josh Stapleton's (195 pounds) first-place finish, Banks County finished eighth out of 22 teams at last weekend's 2019 King of the Mountain tournament.
The Leopards scored a team-total 68 points to finish ahead of schools like Union, Morgan and Towns counties, Westminster, Hayesville, Murphy, Waverly Hall, Andrews, Savannah Christian, St. Francis, Blairsville, Ellijay, Rabun Gap and Washington-Wilkes.
Stapleton led the Leopards with his victory. He pinned Mike Owens (Gilmer County) in the finals for the win. Stapleton won every match via pinfall, defeating Dandre Maddox (Harris County) in round one; Ethan Taylor (Hayesville) in the quarterfinals; and Bradley Minor (White County) in the semifinals.
Alan Boyer (113) and Trent Edmondson (152) placed fourth in their weight classes. Boyer defeated Johnathan Owensby (Hart County) in the quarterfinals but lost in the semifinals. He won the consolation semifinals to reach the third-place match but fell short to Davin Lundquist (Harris County).
Edmondson defeated Andrew Chappelle (Waverly Hall) via pinfall in round one and got a forfeit win in the quarterfinals, but Edmondson lost in the semifinals to Ryan Hobbs (West Oak). He rebounded with a win in the consolation semifinals, defeating Chappelle for a second time, but he had to forfeit his third-place match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.