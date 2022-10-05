Bethlehem Christian Academy's 2022 Homecoming Court walked the field at last week's game against Lakeview Academy, which the Knights prevailed in a 24-7 win.
Audrey Fry and Ben Reed were crowned Bethlehem Christian Academy's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen during a its Homecoming football game, during which the Knights celebrated a big win over Lakeview Academy, 24-7.
