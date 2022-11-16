After a successful regular season, Bethlehem Christian (BCA) still had one more win necessary to earn its spot into the playoffs.
Even so, the Knights responded with a 28-6 statement win over Mount de Sales Academy at home to earn the final spot in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) playoffs.
Junior Joshua Adams stepped up once again for BCA. He had 141 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also catching a pass for a 55-yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Knights.
Senior Ben Reed showed his poise behind center for the Knights, completing 7 of 10 passes for 98 yards and two scores, while rushing eight times for 50 yards and another score.
Junior receiver Elijah Goddard caught the second of Reed’s two touchdown passes on a 3-yard catch from a goal-line shallow route.
Reed and Adams were also influential for the stout BCA defense. Reed had nine tackles, and Adams had five, three of those being solo tackles.
Sophomore linebacker Caleb Craft led the defense with 10 tackles, two of those being for a loss. He also recorded a sack in the win, as well as sophomore linebacker Caedmon Geddings.
Having solidified its spot in the playoffs, No. 8 Bethlehem Christian (10-1) now prepares to take on No. 1 St. Anne-Pacelli (9-1) on the road to advance to the GIAA Semifinals.
