Joshua Adams

Joshua Adams at practice during preseason. 

Bethelehem Christian continued its undefeated season behind the continued play of junior running back Joshua Adams. Adams ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in the 24-7 win over Lakeview Academy in the Knights’ homecoming game. He also had a reception for 7 yards to supplement his rushing attack dominance.

