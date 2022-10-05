Bethelehem Christian continued its undefeated season behind the continued play of junior running back Joshua Adams. Adams ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in the 24-7 win over Lakeview Academy in the Knights’ homecoming game. He also had a reception for 7 yards to supplement his rushing attack dominance.
