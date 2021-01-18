The Georgia College Women’s Basketball team (1-2, 1-2 PBC) had a tall order Saturday, falling to defending Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Champion No. 17 Lander University (6-0, 4-0 PBC) 72-44 at the Centennial Center.
Sophomore Jaycie Bowen of Homer led the Bobcats with 10 points, her first double-digit performance of the year and third in her career. She knocked down a couple of threes and brought down five rebounds. Classmate Caroline Wysocki (Flowery Branch)chipped in with three from long range for nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.