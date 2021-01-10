The Georgia College Women’s Basketball team started the 2021 season at home Saturday, Jan. 9, taking on USC Aiken in the Centennial Center.
GC’s top returning rebounder is sophomore Jaycie Bowen of Homer. As a rookie, Bowen pulled in 106 boards with 4.4 points per contest.
Due to concerns from COVID-19, the Bobcats have condensed this season to a sprint of 16 conference matchups set to run until Feb. 27.
