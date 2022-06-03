Banks County senior, Bowen Roberts has signed with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) to play baseball.
“Bowen is an outstanding man with great character," said Coach Derrick Davis. "His potential is enormous, and I expect him to do some great things at ABAC."
Roberts stated that ABAC is a school that “fit him the best.”
“I am excited to be a part of such a great program," he said. "They have a great welding program, and agriculture is my home, and ABAC offers that type of feel. It is a lot like Banks County."
