Sophomore Jaycie Bowen of Homer scored 10 points at the Georgia College Women’s basketball game Sunday on the roads against UNC Pembroke.
The contest was close through all quarters, with neither team leading by more than five in the fourth quarter. GC went into the fourth quarter with a 41-37 lead, but UNCP rallied.
The fourth quarter of the conference contest came down to the wire. The Bobcat lead slowly dwindled away as the Braves did a great job of getting to the free-throw line. Four free-throws came as part of a 7-0 run for UNCP, one that would give the Braves a 47-45 lead at the 5:00 mark. The late advantage is one that UNCP would never surrender.
A put-back with 27 seconds left put UNCP up 53-50. Thanks to some great work on the offensive boards, the Bobcats had three chances to hit a game-tying three in the final seconds, but couldn’t find the mark.
The Georgia College Women’s Basketball team is back in action Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. traveling to the University of North Georgia.
