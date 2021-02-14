Bobcat sophomore Jaycie Bowen of Homer had six points in a reserve role, leading the bench charge in the Georgia College Women's basketball game against Georgia Southwestern State on Saturday.
Georgia College came up short to Georgia Southwestern State University 67-53 in the Centennial Center.
The Bobcats had a great offensive start, out-scoring the Hurricanes 15-11 in the first quarter. Keyonna Wesley (Pearson) provided a big chunk of that with seven points. GC was able to keep the game close until the fourth quarter, even getting the score down to one possession at 49-46 with just over five minutes left. GSW responded with an 18-2 run to push it out of reach.
The Bobcats played nine different players in the contest and everyone sank a basket. The GC bench put up a total of 16 points.
The Bobcats are back in action Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 5:30 p.m., traveling to Young Harris College. There are no spectators permitted; streaming of the game as well as live stats are available at GCBobcats.com.
