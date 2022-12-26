The Leopards Basketball team lost their rematch game against the Rabun County Wildcats with a score of 88-83.

The Leopards traveled to Tiger earlier this month to go against the Wildcats for the first time this season, and left with a hard-fought victory under their belts after a year of losses against the team with a final score of 87-68. Thus, the growing audience of Banks County supporters wanted another taste of victory against the Wildcats, with families and fans filling up the stands and the student section donning their Christmas-themed pajamas.

