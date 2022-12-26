The Leopards Basketball team lost their rematch game against the Rabun County Wildcats with a score of 88-83.
The Leopards traveled to Tiger earlier this month to go against the Wildcats for the first time this season, and left with a hard-fought victory under their belts after a year of losses against the team with a final score of 87-68. Thus, the growing audience of Banks County supporters wanted another taste of victory against the Wildcats, with families and fans filling up the stands and the student section donning their Christmas-themed pajamas.
The anticipation in the crowd was growing after the girls’ basketball team reigned triumphant over the Lady Wildcats in an unprecedented display of endurance and teamwork, and they were expecting similar results from the boys’ team.
The team was welcomed onto the court with the usual displays of celebration and revelry, with the blue spotlight shining on the Leopards as they ran onto the court, prepared to once again take down their old adversary in another cat fight.
The first half of the game proved successful for the Leopards as they kept a consistent lead on the Wildcats, with 26-19 in the first quarter and 48-45 before halftime. It was proving to be a close game for both teams, and the Leopards had to keep up the momentum in order to end the night with another win.
However, the second half saw a shift in the lead in Rabun County’s favor as the Wildcats achieved a five point lead in the third quarter with 69-64. And while the Leopards were consistent and kept their momentum into the second half, the Wildcats had gained the upper hand and had beaten the Leopards by the time the final buzzer sounded with a final score of 88-83.
Despite the loss, their close match against the Wildcats still acts as a testament for how far the team has come and improved in their gameplay, going toe-to-toe with their former region rival and facing the challenge head-on.
Kolby Watson was the biggest point-maker of the night with 34 points total, followed by Luke Dale with 17 points and Aaron Scott with 16 points. Mason Adams, Antonio Gonzalez, Hunter Youngblood, and Cade White also contributed in points.
Watson was also the most successful player at the three-point line for the night with six successful attempts, followed by Dale with five successful attempts.
Scott led the team in defensive plays as he racked up the most defensive and offensive rebounds, while Adams, Gonzalez, and Dale contributed with successful steals.
The Leopards will return to their home court on Thursday, Dec. 29, to participate in the Jaemor Jingle Jam Tournament. They will go up against Oglethorpe County first, and the tournament will stretch into Friday, Dec. 30.
