After facing losses against Rabun and Elbert, the Banks County High School boys basketball team has a 2-2 record in Region 8AA.
The Leopards faced Rabun on January 25 and lost with a score of 74-57. The game's top scorers were Kolby Watson with 13 points, Bradley Lewis added 11 points, and Dakota Ivey put up 6.
The team quickly rebounded during the game against Elbert played last Friday night. Lewis, Watson, Ivey, and Hunter Youngblood helped the team fall just short of the win by 2 points. The final score was 52-54
It was a close matchup the entire game, with Banks only trailing by less than 2 most of the game. With the crowd noise behind the Leopards, the team played as if it was a championship game.
"The guys played hard, and I am proud of their effort," head coach Ryan Griffin said. "The gym was rocking that night with fans. We are so thankful to our students and community for their support. It was a good game. We just came in short. Elbert hurt us more on the boards, and that was the difference. Elbert beat us at the end with a shot. It definitely was a tough one to swallow."
Ivey had one of his highest-scoring games of the season with 18 points. Ivey also played a significant role on defense with rebounds. Lewis was close behind with 15 points. Youngblood added 9 points.
The boys are 2-2 and 3rd in the region. They face Union on Tuesday away. As the regular season finishes, the team will still face Riverside and Rabun and will need to continue with energy and full speed to earn a strong spot in the region tournament.
