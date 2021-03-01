The Banks County boys basketball team lost to #1 Pace Academy 70-40 in the Sweet 16. The Leopards beat Temple previously in the week with a score of 69-40 to advance the team in the playoff race.
TEMPLE
The Leopards wasted no time setting the tone of the game and quickly outscored Temple very quickly in the first quarter. The team had three players in double digits and put up 69 points to secure their spot in the Sweet 16.
The top scorers of the game were Garrett Presley with 19 points, Dakota Orr with 16 points, Pierce Martin with 15 points, Clay Gosnell with 9 points, Bradley Lewis with 6 points, and Chase Hatcher with 4 points.
PACE ACADEMY
The team traveled to Pace Academy last Friday evening. Pace and Banks were evenly matched in the first half of the game as they headed into halftime tied at 23-23. However, Pace quickly adjusted, and the Leopards struggled during the second half to keep up with the scoring threat. The Leopards were only able to secure 17 points in the half compared to Temple's 47 points.
The top scorers of the game were Martin with 9 points. Presley, Gosnell and Bradley Lewis had 7 points each.
"I'm proud of the guys' effort," head Coach Griffin said. "We couldn't get anything to fall in the second half. I'm proud of the season the guys put together. They had to play in some strange circumstances. I hope they know how much I care about them, and I hope they made our community proud."
The team ends the season with a record of 19-9 and Regular Season Champs, Tournament Runner Ups and a return trip to the Sweet 16.
