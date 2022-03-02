The Banks County High School Leopards traveled to Columbia for a chance to earn a Sweet 16 spot. Headed into the game, Coach Ryan Griffin knew the competition would be challenging. Columbia not only made the second place spot in its region, but it was also one of the toughest teams in the state.
The final score was 40-71 with a loss for the Leopards.
“Columbia was a hard team to beat," Griffin said. "But I have to give the boys credit. They fought hard throughout the game. However, their length ended up bothering us too much offensively and with rebounding."
Scorers of the game were Hunter Youngblood and Dakota Ivey with 9 points each, Brady Mick and Mason Adams with 6 points each, Bradley Lewis with 5 points and Kolby Watson with 2 points.
Coach Griffin commented that his young team made tremendous improvements throughout the season.
“We grew up a lot," he said. "The boys went through a tough and challenging season and played against top talent every game. We cut our turnovers nearly in half by the end of the season. That was one area that I feel we improved on the most and still need improvement. We have a young team so moving forward, we will continue to focus on fundamentals, establishing a post presence. The weight room will also be our focus moving forward."
The 2022-2023 season will see an abundance of returners, Kolby Watson, Brady Mick, Hunter Youngblood, Luke Dale, Antonio Gonzalez, and Mason Adams. All have made some noise on the boards this year for the team.
(0) comments
