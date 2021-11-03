The Banks County High School boy’s basketball team began the first week of practice last week. However, the team has been hard at work all summer and fall with practices, four on ones, strength/conditioning, and participating in a fall league.
The team lost eight seniors last year, but Coach Ryan Griffin is not too worried because of the depth of talent that will step in to replace them.
"We had eight seniors graduate, and they will be missed for sure," Griffin said. "However, I always say, if you don't have guys that you're worried about replacing, then you probably weren't very good the previous season. Banks County has seemingly had to replace very good players every year for the last 8-9 years, and we have always found a way to be successful."
Returners include Dakota Ivey and Bradley Lewis, who will be relied upon to help lead a very young team. Bradley Lewis, Lane Hopper, and Brady Mick will also round out the varsity team.
"Mason Adams will be taking over the role of point guard this year, and he has worked hard for this opportunity in the weight room as well as the court," Griffin said. "He spent a ton of time in the weight room getting his body varsity ready. We also have some freshmen that will see time this year."
Griffin stated the team's goals don't change very much from year to year.
"We want to get better every day, become the best we can be, and compete for region titles," he said. "We came up just short last year and hope to get the region championship back to Banks County."
Although the team will face many region teams that are senior-heavy, Griffin believes his team will compete each night and be prepared to take the best shots on the court.
"We have put together a very tough schedule as we always do to get our guys ready," the coach said. "But, I believe you get better by playing teams that you have to play well to win, and we will have to do that night in, night out this year. According to Kyle Sandy, we will see 8 players ranked in the top 20 at their positions in the state of Georgia."
The team will face East Hall at home on November 16 for the first game of the season.
