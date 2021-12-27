Banks County boys faced the Towns County Indians last week, losing 45-64.
Mason Adams led the team with 10 points.
“We are working on some things," said Coach Ryan Griffin. "We have to get better at making baskets. We can’t just rely on 3 point shots. I have said this before, we are a young team, and these games just help us get ready for region play. I am confident that our boys will keep working on what we need to do. They are a great group of kids, and I never have to teach effort with them."
Hunter Youngblood added 9 points. Youngblood, although a freshman, has shown tremendous potential and has stepped into a leading role for the team
Also helping with the team total points was Bradley Lewis, who has led the team this season. Lewis is also the team’s top rebounder. Lewis had 8 points during the game.
Dakota Ivey had 8 points. Luke Dale added 5 points.
The team is 3-9 overall and will face River Ridge at the Lumpkin County Tournament this week.
