The Banks County High School cross country teams left last week with high expectations. The boy's team returned to the state meet with a third place finish the year before and coming off a recently earned region championship.
"We had very high expectations, and unfortunately, we came up short," said Coach Steinacher. "However, I think the competition was much harder this year. I am so proud of these boys, and even though we are losing some competitive seniors, I think we will still be very competitive next season."
The boy's team finished with 5th place finish of 181 points, and Time Scores of 3:19 1-5 Split Average 18:29. Buck Ledford finished second in the state with a finish of 16:24.
OTHER TOP BOYS RESULTS
Pepper Davis-15th 17:52
Chase Stephens-39th 18:49
Mitchell Bowman-61st 19:38
Nic Cotton-67th 19:44
Troy Loggins-88th 20:29
LADY LEOPARDS
The Lady Leopards entered the state tournament with many newcomers and walked away with a team finish of 16th (out of 30) overall in the state.
"Coming into the season, we were not sure what to expect," the coach said. "We had several surprise contributors that became a natural fit. Several freshmen came in and instantly gave us a boost. They got better and better each race."
The girl's team finished with 492 points and Time scores of 2:03 1-5 Split Average of 27:30
TOP GIRLS RESULTS
Maggie Irvin-79th 26:10
Camdyn Poole-97th 27:22
Alessandra Olivares 102nd 27:34
Melody Parker 114th 28:12
Makayla Long 115th 28:13
