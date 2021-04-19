The Banks County boys golf team has been busy on the course and finished with a 7-1 record for the regular season. The team has only one loss to powerhouse Jefferson.
Head Coach Mike Owensby states that the team has made tremendous improvements throughout the season.
"We are more than ready for the upcoming challenge of qualifying for the state tournament," he said. "Our girl's team has been consistent in their scoring this year. Many of the matches didn't count because we only have two players. When we played teams in higher classifications, we needed three scores from the girls team"
He adds that he is super proud of both teams this year and excited about what the teams will do in the area tournaments.
Both teams face upcoming area tournaments, which will be held away. Both teams will play Area at Dogwood Golf Club. The state tournament will be held at Southern Hills Golf Club. Times and date are to be announced.
