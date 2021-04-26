The Banks County High School boys golf season wrapped up this past week with a fifth place finish for the team. The team traveled to the area golf tournament to face tough competition. Although the team finished in fifth, head coach Mike Owensby was impressed with the team's overall performance.
"It was hard playing in an area the boys were unfamiliar with and also against some different competition, and it ended earlier than what we expected," he stated.
The team will lose one key player, Lee Page. Page will begin his collegiate golf career next year at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville.
"He is going to do some great things for that program," stated Owensby.
The program will see five returning players next year, all of who played in this year's area tournament. Owensby also added that his players will play in some junior events throughout the off-season, which will add experience to next year's season outlook.
The girls will participate this week in the Georgia Girls Area tournament.
