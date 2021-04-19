The Banks County boys 4x800 continues to set new records for as they shed 4 seconds off their original record at the track meet recently held at Apalachee. The team also placed first at the Leopard Classic held at Banks County this past Friday night.
Relay members Nic Cotton, Pepper Davis, Buck Ledford and Troy Loggins have consistently led the event across the region.
Cotton stated, “We have high expectations. There have been some changes to the region with some private schools moving in, but we have stepped up our game. We have a lot of depth, and we are not graduating anyone so we will continue to be pretty steady. We have this bond, and Coach Foster has helped so much with that."
Will Foster will be stepping into an administrative role for the high school next year.
Loggins, also a member of the 4x800 team, added that he believes they are in a great spot for the region title.
“We continue to get stronger, and we are consistent in every event," he said. "We will definitely make some noise at the state meet this year."
APALACHEE RESULTS
Results for Apalachee:
Girls:
Hailey Seahorn 2nd 200 Meter Dash
Madison Adams 2nd 400 Meter Dash
Gyna Whisnant 10th 400 Meter Dash
Makayla Long 2nd 3200 Meter Run
Jenna Reeves 4th 300 Meter Hurdles
Alessandra Olivares 10th 300 Meter Hurdles
4x100 Girls Meter Relay Team
Madison Adams 10th Long Jump
Shelby Speed 2nd Discus
Shelby Speed 6th Shot Put
Boys:
Lance Stone 8th 200 Meter Dash
Dawson Welborn 10th 200 Meter Dash
Chase Stephens 6th 800 Meter Dash
Buck Ledford 2nd 1600 Meter Run
Troy Loggins 8th 1600 Meter Run
Pepper Davis 2nd 3200 Meter Dash
Bryson Bannister 4th 3200 Meter Dash
Nic Cotton 6th 3200 Meter Dash
LEOPARD CLASSIC RESULTS
Results for Leopard Classic:
Girls:
Hailey Seahorn 7th 100 Meter Dash
Hailey Seahorn 7th 200 Meter Dash
Madison Adams 3rd 400 Meter Dash
Jenna Reeves 4th 400 Meter Dash
Alessandara Olivares 10th 800 Meter Run
Makayla Long 5th 1600 Meter Run
Camdyn Poole 8th 1600 Meter Run
Susannah Hewell 5th 3200 Meter Run
Alessandra Olivares 10th 100 Meter Hurdles
Jenna Reeves 3rd 300 Meter Hurdles
Alessandra Olivares 6th 300 Meter Hurdles
Kylee Brooks 8th 300 Meter Hurdles
4x100 Relay 4th
4x 400 Relay 2nd
4x800 Relay 3rd
Madison Adams 10th Long Jump
Shelby Speed 1st Discus
Shelby Speed 7th Shotput
Boys:
Dawson Welborn 9th 200 Meter Dash
Chase Stephens 4th 400 Meter Dash
Buck Ledford 2nd 800 Meter Run
Chase Stephens 5th 800 Meter Run
Troy Loggins 5th 1600 Meter Run
Nic Cotton 7th 1600 Meter Run
Pepper Davis 3rd 3200 Meter Run
Bryson Bannister 5th 3200 Meter Run
Ryan Banks 8th 300 Meter Hurdles
4x100 Relay Team 6th
4x400 Relay Team 4th
4x800 Relay Team 1st
Shane Roberts 6th Pole Vault
Talmadge Wilkinson 2nd Discus
Talmadge Wilkinson 9th Shot Put
