The Banks County boys 4x800 continues to set new records for as they shed 4 seconds off their original record at the track meet recently held at Apalachee. The team also placed first at the Leopard Classic held at Banks County this past Friday night.

Relay members Nic Cotton, Pepper Davis, Buck Ledford and Troy Loggins have consistently led the event across the region.

Cotton stated, “We have high expectations. There have been some changes to the region with some private schools moving in, but we have stepped up our game. We have a lot of depth, and we are not graduating anyone so we will continue to be pretty steady. We have this bond, and Coach Foster has helped so much with that."

Will Foster will be stepping into an administrative role for the high school next year.

Loggins, also a member of the 4x800 team, added that he believes they are in a great spot for the region title.

“We continue to get stronger, and we are consistent in every event," he said. "We will definitely make some noise at the state meet this year."

APALACHEE RESULTS

Results for Apalachee:

Girls:

Hailey Seahorn 2nd 200 Meter Dash

Madison Adams 2nd 400 Meter Dash

Gyna Whisnant 10th 400 Meter Dash

Makayla Long 2nd 3200 Meter Run

Jenna Reeves 4th 300 Meter Hurdles

Alessandra Olivares 10th 300 Meter Hurdles

4x100 Girls Meter Relay Team

Madison Adams 10th Long Jump

Shelby Speed 2nd Discus

Shelby Speed 6th Shot Put

Boys:

Lance Stone 8th 200 Meter Dash

Dawson Welborn 10th 200 Meter Dash

Chase Stephens 6th 800 Meter Dash

Buck Ledford 2nd 1600 Meter Run

Troy Loggins 8th 1600 Meter Run

Pepper Davis 2nd 3200 Meter Dash

Bryson Bannister 4th 3200 Meter Dash

Nic Cotton 6th 3200 Meter Dash

LEOPARD CLASSIC RESULTS

Results for Leopard Classic:

Girls:

Hailey Seahorn 7th 100 Meter Dash

Hailey Seahorn 7th 200 Meter Dash

Madison Adams 3rd 400 Meter Dash

Jenna Reeves 4th 400 Meter Dash

Alessandara Olivares 10th 800 Meter Run

Makayla Long 5th 1600 Meter Run

Camdyn Poole 8th 1600 Meter Run

Susannah Hewell 5th 3200 Meter Run

Alessandra Olivares 10th 100 Meter Hurdles

Jenna Reeves 3rd 300 Meter Hurdles

Alessandra Olivares 6th 300 Meter Hurdles

Kylee Brooks 8th 300 Meter Hurdles

4x100 Relay 4th

4x 400 Relay 2nd

4x800 Relay 3rd

Madison Adams 10th Long Jump

Shelby Speed 1st Discus

Shelby Speed 7th Shotput

Boys:

Dawson Welborn 9th 200 Meter Dash

Chase Stephens 4th 400 Meter Dash

Buck Ledford 2nd 800 Meter Run

Chase Stephens 5th 800 Meter Run

Troy Loggins 5th 1600 Meter Run

Nic Cotton 7th 1600 Meter Run

Pepper Davis 3rd 3200 Meter Run

Bryson Bannister 5th 3200 Meter Run

Ryan Banks 8th 300 Meter Hurdles

4x100 Relay Team 6th

4x400 Relay Team 4th

4x800 Relay Team 1st

Shane Roberts 6th Pole Vault

Talmadge Wilkinson 2nd Discus

Talmadge Wilkinson 9th Shot Put

