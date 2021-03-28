The Banks County High School track team participated in the Jefferson Invitational this past weekend. The team had several top-ten finishes.
In the boy's relay teams, Banks County had a 1st place finish for 4x800 with a time of 8:47.70 and a 7th place finish in 4x100 and a time of 46.57.
Hailey Seahorn finished in 8th place for the girls with a time of 28.78 for 200 Meter Dash. Madison Adams finished in 5th place with a time of 1:06.28 for the 400 Meter Dash. Allessandra Olivares finished 9th with a time of 57.59 for 300 Meter Hurdles.
In the girl's relay teams, Banks County finished 5th with 53.94 for the 4x100, 8th place for 4x 400 with a time of 4:35.33 and a 7th place finish for 4x800 with a time of 12:13.72.
In the girl's discus, the team had two top-ten finishes, Shelby Speed in 2nd and Alexus Humphries in 5th. Speed and Humphries also had top finishes for shotput, Speed with a 3rd place finish and Humphries in 9th.
For the boys, Lance Stone finished in 10th in the 200 Meter Dash with 24.47, Shane Roberts finished 10th in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 57.63, Chase Stephens placed 6th in the 800 Meter Dash with a time of 2:06.36. Buck Ledford had a 2nd place finish for 1600 Meter Dash with a time of 4:25.98. Bryson Bannister finished in 10th for the 3200 Meter Run and a time of 10:53.97.
Corey Vickery placed 9th in the triple jump along with Ryan Banks, who placed 10th. Talmadge Wilkinson placed 7th in the boy's discus event.
The team will be at the Leopard Stadium on March 30 for senior night. The meet starts at 4 p.m.
