The Banks County High School boys played Hart County last Friday evening at the Leopard stadium. With multiple saves by Grant English and substantial defensive plays by the entire Leopard team, the Leopards could not fight off Hart County. The final score was 3-12.
Coach Carlos Cook was disappointed in the loss but believes the team will make adjustments as the season continues. Banks County has many new faces this season.
“We have to learn to communicate better, move the ball forward, and finish the play,” stated the coach.
Next up for the team is North Hall at home on February 11.
