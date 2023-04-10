The Leopards tied with the Towns County Indians on Thursday, March 30 for their last game of the season with 1-1.
The Leopards took their positions on the field for the last time this season, ready to grapple with the Indians in their final showdown.
In the first half of the game, the Leopards managed to control possession, with much of the game played on the Indians’ defensive side. Near the end of the first half, Dylan Charles was able to score a goal with an assist from Senior Joshua Groover. The effort marked Charles’ first goal for the Banks County Leopards. At the end of the half, the Leopards were up 1-0.
The Leopards played the second half very much like the first, putting pressure on the Indians on their defensive end of the field. However, in an unfortunate string of events, a block from Senior Grant English ricocheted off of a player, and a goal was scored for the Towns County side. At the end of the second half, the score was tied with 1-1.
“This year was a tough road,” Coach Samuel Steele said, reflecting on the Leopards’ season following their final game. “I’ve seen improvements throughout the season, but we still have a ways to go in order to be competitive with this region. I’ve already told them that next season is going to be even more demanding in order to gain ground on our competition.”
Steele also reflected on his time with the five seniors of the team, two of which are team captains.
“I'm sorry to lose our wall of a goalie in Grant English and our field general Chevis Payne to graduation, both of whom played almost every minute of every game this season, but they have some great things ahead and I'm excited for them, as well as Joshua Groover, Lucious Bowden, and Grady Marlow,” Steele said. “All five of the seniors will be missed in the locker room and on the field. Every one of them gave their all this season and should be proud of the example they set for the returning players.”
Despite the challenges this season, Coach Steele said that they did reach some of their goals, but also explained that his expectations will be higher for the returning and upcoming team.
“The goal this season was to improve our record and our goal differential,” Steele said. “We did that. Now we set the bar a little higher for next season and begin to work toward that next goal. It's going to take focus and dedication at a new level for these guys, but I'm confident in their ability to rise to the challenge.”
