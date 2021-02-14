The Banks County High School boys soccer team started the season with a loss to West Hall and Hart County, but Coach Cook has been highly impressed with his young team.
"We are a very young team," the coach said. "We lost some senior leadership last year, and with the season cuts short, we never got to develop players that would fill their shoes when they left. This team has about 50 percent of underclassmen, especially freshmen."
The team lost to West Hall 10-0, but Cook was impressed that his team held them to just seven goals in the first half. West Hall is a team that goes deep into playoffs.
"We played great defense against them," said Cook.
The team also lost to Hart County 7-0, but again Coach Cook isn't discouraged. He is confident that players like Daniel Hart, Danny Argueta, Cade White, Lucious Bowden, to name a few, can rally his young team into contenders this season.
"Lucious is a real good defender, with several good stops and good hits; he is a tough player," said Cook of the Hart County game.
"They all played hard in defense and covering their zones so hart county couldn't score as much as last game," Cook said. "They also fought hard and didn't let Hart get the best of them."
The team will face Commerce at home this week for the first home game of the season.
