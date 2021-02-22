The Banks County High School boys soccer team faced Commerce at home this past week and held them to just one goal. The final score was 1-0 in favor of the Commerce Tigers.
The game was a back and forth contest by both teams. Grant English held the Tigers as a goalkeeper and made several key stops that kept the Tigers at bay.
Coach Carlos Cook was incredibly proud of his team for their resiliency and tough plays throughout the entire game.
"We had some of our senior returners such as Sebastian Gonzalez and Danny Argueta. They worked the front of the team," said Cook.
The team also had the return of Chevis Payne, who stepped up as the game's leading defensive player. Cook added the Grady Marlow and Lucious Bowden also played tremendous defense for the team.
The team is 0-3 in the season, but they have faced some tough competition and haven't reached region play. The team will face North Hall on February 23rd and face their first region game against Union on March 2 at home.
