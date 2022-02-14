The Banks County High School boys soccer faced North Hall this past week. Coach Carlos Cook stated that even though the team was mercied 10-0, he has seen some overall improvements.
“We are playing as a team, and we saw better communication during the second half of the game," Cook said. "We have many first- and second-year players who have stepped in to play some roles for us. Charles Dylan and Grady Marlow have played extremely well for us, especially defensively."
This season, the team faces several tough opponents such as West Hall and Franklin.
“It is tough when you play against teams that have club teams feeding into their program," Cook said. "So it would be nice for Banks also to have that opportunity. It would give us a huge advantage."
The boys face West Hall this week on Tuesday at home.
