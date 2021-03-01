The Banks County High School boys tennis team swept White County last week with all three wins for singles.
Ronnie Jones, Martin Suggs and Luke Edwards beat the White County Indians. During the match against West Hall, Suggs and Edwards also pulled out a win.
Coach Savage said that he is proud of how the boys have stepped in to fill some missing players' shoes. Jones and Suggs have produced strong wins in the past several matches for the team.
The team will see Pierce Martin and Chase Hatcher's return, who were in basketball season, next week.
