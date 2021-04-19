The Banks County boys tennis clinched the region championship against Rabun last week to earn the coveted title for the second season in a row.
Coach Savage and Coach Martin stated that they are proud of their team members effort and attitude throughout the season.
Singles Pierce Martin, Ronnie Jones, Martin Suggs and doubles Chase Hatcher/Sean Presley, Luke Edwards/Conner McCall dominated against the Rabun County wildcats for a 5-0 match finish.
The Leopards also faced Harrelson on Friday and produced another 5-0 finish, which gave the Leopards a Sweet 16 spot.
The team will face Harrelson the next round next week and are predicted to advance to the Elite 8.
