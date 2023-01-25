The Bulldoggs have been surging as of late, and they continued their run with a blowout 68-45 win over the Gladiators Friday night, their third straight win.

Winder-Barrow (14-8, 7-2) pulled away midway through the second quarter with a 18-4 run to close the half, entering the intermission with a 37-21 lead.

