Recently, a number of athletes from Winder-Barrow High School (WBHS) have made their way to the professional leagues, including former Bulldogg Hannah Wilson, who recently signed an NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but with a role a little different than the typical NFL signee.
Hannah Wilson, WBHS Class of 2018 and recent graduate from Georgia Southern University (GSU), where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management, recently accepted an offer to work with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an inside sales representative.
She found the position through Teamwork Online, a website dedicated to helping sports professionals find a niche with organizations across the country. While she didn’t originally believe she would get the job, her professor at GSU encouraged her to take a leap of faith and apply.
For Wilson, Jacksonville provides the best of both worlds as she’s already familiar with the Jacksonville-area since her brother and his wife also laid down roots. .
Her primary responsibility with the Jaguars is to connect fans who previously attended games at TIAA Bank Field, the Jaguars’ resident stadium, and encourage those fans to return.
So far, Wilson’s short stint with the team has been filled with intensive training in preparation for the upcoming season. She summed up her first couple weeks with the Jaguars as “overwhelming, but in the best way possible.”
Wilson admits she expected the challenge with such a high-profile role.
“Just knowing in the back of my head that you can’t be stressed about it now, because longer down the road, it’s going to come back and bite you in the butt,” Wilson said with a laugh.
“So, I’m just absorbing it all in. The drive I have, wanting to be successful at this job, makes me not stress about everything."
Wilson added she’s had a warm welcome from co-workers.
A “super great group of people” in the office, who all have been in Wilson’s shoes at some point, have her best interests at heart.
“Everyone is so helpful and they want to see everyone be more successful than the person next to you,” Wilson said. “They want to help you learn and give you all the tips that made them into the person that they are in the business world.”
“Working for the NFL is huge, especially right after college,” Wilson said, “not many people are able to say that they did that.”
Although Winder and Jacksonville are very different cities and some adjusting is in order, Wilson sees the move to Florida as an opportunity to grow as a professional by stepping out of her comfort zone and placing herself in a “very, very uncomfortable situation.”
