Hannah Wilson

Winder-Barrow alumni Hannah Wilson recently signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an inside sales representative.

 Submitted photo

Recently, a number of athletes from Winder-Barrow High School (WBHS) have made their way to the professional leagues, including former Bulldogg Hannah Wilson, who recently signed an NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but with a role a little different than the typical NFL signee.

Hannah Wilson, WBHS Class of 2018 and recent graduate from Georgia Southern University (GSU), where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management, recently accepted an offer to work with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an inside sales representative. 

