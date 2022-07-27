Brady House

Former WBHS shortstop drafted by the Washington Nationals in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, Brady House sustained a back muscle injury earlier this year and hasn't been seen in a game since June 11. Although the plan was for him to return by early July, fans are still awaiting his reappearance. 

 Credit: Scott Thompson

Former Winder-Barrow baseball shortstop Brady House was drafted by the Washington Nationals with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft. Currently, he plays in the minor leagues for the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Last year, House provided hope to the Nationals as he shined at the Rookie Level, batting .322 with four home-runs and 12 RBIs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.