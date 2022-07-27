Former Winder-Barrow baseball shortstop Brady House was drafted by the Washington Nationals with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft. Currently, he plays in the minor leagues for the Fredericksburg Nationals.
Last year, House provided hope to the Nationals as he shined at the Rookie Level, batting .322 with four home-runs and 12 RBIs.
Now at the Single-A level, House has continued to play well in his first full season, even against the increased competition. He is batting .278 with 49 hits through 176 at-bats, 31 RBIs, eight doubles and three home runs.
House hasn't appeared in a contest for the Nationals since June 11, as he's out with a back injury and the team wants to ensure he’s managing his workload effectively.
"We're putting the [focus] on playing deep into the season, through the minor league season and being available beyond," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told CBS Sports.
"Because our plan is always to play through October... I think we've kind of adapted that, kind of morphed into that being the best way to achieve the goals. The goal for player development is to develop these guys mentally, physically and emotionally to finish a full major league season."
The plan was for House to return to the field in early July, but that hasn’t happened yet.
House wasn't his usual self prior to being shut down as he was only batting .268 through 11 games in June. This has been attributed to his tendency to swing hard at bat as he looks to send the ball well into the deep field often.
Furthermore, comments about his ability to stay at shortstop throughout his career have been circulating, especially by those who cite his errors at the position.
“If I can prove to myself and everybody else I can stick at shortstop then you can basically play anywhere if you can play there,” House told NBC Sports. “So I’d say just working on my mobility and staying healthy to make the plays at shortstop would be my goal.
“I’m working on it and practicing, just trying to get better every day. I’m not really looking at errors and stuff like that. If it happens it happens but I think a lot of my errors this year have come from throwing. So just piecing up little things and putting it together.”
While many see House’s large frame and stature as an avenue for endless potential and wish for him to advance higher in the league, he’s more focused on his development on the field. He plans to allow the coaches to make those advancement decisions and focus on his craft.
