After being drafted to the Los Angeles Sparks, Nelson-Ododa has thrived in a reserve role off the bench for the team, averaging 2.6 points per game and two rebounds in 16 appearances for the Sparks.
“I believe that I bring another aspect of defense play, scoring and just trying to contribute at any level I can,” Nelson-Ododa said.
However, despite her efforts, the Sparks have struggled this season, as they currently sport a 10-12 record on the season. June was especially tough for Los Angeles as they only won two games through the month, while suffering five losses.
“I think it’s just a learning experience, even for myself with it being my first year,” Nelson-Ododa said in a press conference after a 89-72 loss to the Las Vegas Aces June 11.
“The main thing that we try to focus on is just staying together and trying to grind it out in that way.”
“The main thing that’s going to help us in these games, whether we lose or we win, is having that camaraderie and being able to play together at the end of the day.”
With these learning experiences, she’s had to adjust to certain challenges as opposed to her stint in college playing for the Huskies.
“The pace and the physicality are some of the biggest changes for me,” Nelson-Ododa said.
“It’s a big jump, especially, coming out of college, you don’t have a lot of time to prepare.”
“Learning from great veterans has really helped, especially with their leadership,” she continued. “Learning what I can do to contribute, especially when I get in, is going to be huge for me.”
However, Nelson-Ododa enjoys the challenge of going at the veterans, and she believes it will help both individual and team development.
