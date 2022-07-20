Former Winder-Barrow football standout Chandon Sullivan recently signed with the Minnesota Vikings following a three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers.
Sullivan’s decision came down to a small selection of teams during free agency. However, the Vikings provided him with an opportunity that he could not turn down.
“At the end of the day when I took my visit here in Minnesota, I just fell in love with the new culture,” Sullivan said.
“I trust what the team and the new culture was bringing forth, and I wanted to be a part of that. So, it’s a new journey and I’m just ready.”
Sullivan is joining a talented Vikings cornerback room that features stars such as three-time All-Pro and eight-time pro bowl selection Patrick Peterson, Clemson standout Andrew Booth Jr and Cameron Dantzler.
Hence, he understands his position on the team and is ready for the challenge of fighting for a starting spot amongst the skilled DBs.
“That’s been my story since I got into the league,” Sullivan said.
“Everybody knows my story. I came in undrafted. I come to fight and I make it happen every year.”
Sullivan added that when he’s given an opportunity to play, no matter what the position , “I’m going to make the most of it,” he said, “I’ll make the plays and contribute.”
“That’s that Dogg inside of me.”
Even so, Sullivan recognizes and is excited for an opportunity for growth playing alongside skilled veterans like Peterson.
“It’s crazy. That just shows his longevity,” he said.
“I remember watching him when I was in high school. In college, I was watching his college tape at LSU and just remembering the DBU era.”
“Now, to be in the same locker room, the same DB room, it’s crazy.”
Even Sullivan’s friends are star-struck by him and Peterson being on the same field together as teammates.
Sullivan has found a home in Minnesota as he is already close with some of his teammates, especially starting linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who he played with for three years in Green Bay.
“Z brings all the energy,” Sullivan said with a chuckle.
“I’m sure the media has all met him and talked to him – great guy. He’s going to make my job a little easier,” he said, referring to Smith as “Big Z.”
“I just know I got to cover for two, maybe three seconds before Big Z gets back there to make a play. So, I’m excited to be back with my brother, for sure.”
Sullivan believes his biggest area of improvement since making it to the National Football League (NFL) is his mindset.
“Each year, the game continues to slow down,” Sullivan said of his growth so far in his career.
“I’m able to continue to make plays, make more interceptions and just learn the whole playbook – what the corners are doing, what the safeties are doing and even what I do in the slot.”
The nickel back position, also known as the “slot corner”, is arguably one of the toughest assignments to cover as a defensive player. Sullivan started his career bouncing around at different positions on defense, so he didn't get comfortable in the slot corner position until his second year in the NFL.
Now, he sees the challenge of playing nickelback as “fun” since he’s made the right adjustments and improved his tackling and ball skills, as necessary.
Sullivan hopes to contribute to a Vikings defense that ranked in the bottom half of the league in most passing team defense statistics in 2021.
In conversations with new Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and other coaches, he was told his role will be similar to his role in Green Bay which will provide him with the comfort to succeed in Minnesota.
“Each year, I just continue to progress and I’m just excited to see what my future holds.”
