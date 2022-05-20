Banks County’s Taylor Cheek has been hard at work setting national records and qualifying for several weight lifting events this past month.
Cheek competed in the AAPF (Amateur American Powerlifting Federation) on April 29th. This event, held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, allowed Cheek to show off his talent and skills in the 13-15 age group. Cheek placed first in the event.
He competed in the 67.5kg/148lbs weight class for several events, including squat, bench and deadlift.
Results:
Squat: 60kg/132.2lbs
Bench: 65kg/143.3lbs
Deadlift: 110kg/242.5lbs
His combined total was 235kg/518lbs
Cheek’s last win at the Special Olympics in the January state games also qualified him for AAPF nationals, which has an inclusive platform. Additionally, his national win has qualified him for AWPC (Amateur World Powerlifting Congress World) in Manchester, England.
