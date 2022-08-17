COHEN THOMASON
Goals for the season: “Try to leave a legacy for the upcoming players and try to guide them in the right path to greatness.”
What it means to be a leader: “I think you have to be selfless. I think that you have to out others before yourself and you have to take the risk.”
How summer workouts and practices have prepared the team: “I think over the summer we really came together as a team. I think we really built a lot of chemistry there and got our goals to be relatively the same.”
CALEB LOVIN
Expectations for self: “Be one of the leaders in the secondary and lead by example so I can show these young kids the way of Commerce football.”
What the season means: “It means everything. Really being prepared through the offseason physically and mentally and getting better day in and day out.”
Biggest strength of the team: “Brotherhood. All of us are real close and our coaches really preach that and we think that is a big thing around here.”
HAMPTON HUTTO
What the season means: “It is everything. I mean we have been working since freshman year and we are seniors and get to lead the team. We get to show these young guys Commerce football.”
Outlook on upcoming season: “I think we are going to have a great season. We have a bunch of guys that are willing to get better every single day. We are working on developing the young guys and we are going to have a great season.”
Expectations for offense: “I expect us to maintain the football. We have to have 10 minute drives consistently. Offense line has to block hard and the running backs have to hold on to the ball.”
JAIDEN DANIELS
Goals for self after getting over 1400 rushing yards last season: “Last season I had a lot of help from the offensive line and that is how I got so many yards. This year the o-line is going to do good this year. I can not do anything without my line so I expect to get just as many yards if not more.”
What it means to be a leader: “It feels great when you have little kids looking up to you. I learned a lot from Draylon Martin and senior alumni because they took me under their wing and taught me. I love setting examples for people playing under me.”
Favorite part of the game: “I love when we score. When we score that means we did everything right. I love when we score and get in the end zone.”
