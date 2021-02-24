Through no fault of its own, the Commerce girls’ soccer team wasn’t able to complete what it started last year. But if early-season scores are any indication, this group is dead-set on finishing it this year.
“This team has some unfinished business from last year because the season was cut short,” coach Deanna Shaw said, referring to the COVID-19-forced cancellation of spring sports. “So, they know they wanted to come out this year and show everybody who they were quite early.”
And they have.
The Class A-Public No. 1 ranked Tigers, who went 8-1 last year, are off to a 4-0 start, having overwhelmed its competition by an aggregate 37-3 with three 10-0 victories. Commerce didn’t give up its first goal this season until this past Saturday (Feb. 20) when it beat No. 9-ranked Armuchee 7-3.
“It was something we needed,” Shaw said. “We haven’t been challenged a whole lot this year, and so we needed a team that would make us a little uncomfortable … We were definitely uncomfortable in that first half.”
Saturday’s contest was tied 2-2 at the half before Commerce answered with a five-goal second-half outburst for another decisive victory.
A big reason for the lopsided scores this season is the trio of Chloe Diaz, Ivy Tolbert and Katie Hill. Diaz — coming off a 31-goal season in a shortened 2020 season — already has 13-goals just three weeks into the season, while Tolbert has 11 and Hill has six.
Tobert scored four goals against Armuchee, while Diaz finished with two goals. Hill and Hannah English also added one goal each.
“I’ve never worked with a team that has had this much firepower on the offensive end,” Shaw said. “Everyday, we never know who is going to come out and score those goals, but we can rely on pretty much anyone to get that done for us.”
Meanwhile, keeper Kendall Peters and a backline headlined by Abby Tolbert and Carson Hawkins are responsible for three shutouts in four games. The Tiger backline often joins the attacking core.
“We push our outside backs up to get them into the fun up there in the front, and that’s allowing us to win the ball a lot earlier on the field, closer to the opponent’s goal,” Shaw said. “So, they’re not even really getting back to Kendall a whole lot.”
Commerce sits atop Class A-Public this year after going just 2-9 two years ago. The addition of Diaz, Tolbert and Hill — all underclassmen who play high-level club soccer — has been a game-changer for the Tigers, who have already routed three Class A-Public top-10 teams this year (including their scrimmage game).
“Just the addition of those three underclassmen has done a lot for the program,” Shaw said.
The program has also been quite successful in recruiting the school’s athletes to its roster.
“Our goal, with it being such a small school, we recruit the athletes,” Shaw said. “We can teach them to play soccer, but we can’t teach them to be athletic.”
Commerce continues its schedule Thursday (Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m.) with its home opener against Dawson County and will start region play March 2 (5 p.m.) at home against Towns County. In their pursuit of a state title, the Tigers will play many of the state’s best teams within their own region schedule. Lake Oconee Academy is ranked No. 3 in Class A-Public, while Social Circle is ranked No. 4 and Lincoln County checks in at No. 6. The Tigers will play each of those teams twice.
“We’re definitely looking forward to some of those games coming up,” Shaw said. “We’re ready to go toe-to-toe with a strong team just to kind of see what we do got before we get to those playoffs.”
And make no mistake, Commerce is in search of a state title.
“Absolutely,” Shaw said.
But there’s also no looking ahead for a group vowing to settle unfinished business on the pitch this spring.
“We take it game-by-game for sure … because you never know what could happen,” Shaw said. “A team could come in here and show us that they’re better than they are on paper. So, we don’t look past the game that’s coming up.”
